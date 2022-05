Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia region is partially controlled by Moscow. (file)

Residents of the southern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson will be able to obtain a Russian passport via a "simplified" procedure, the Kremlin said in a decree published Wednesday.

The southern region of Kherson is under the full control of Russian troops, while the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is partially controlled by Moscow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)