Russia Will Not Send Conscript Soldiers To Fight In Ukraine: Putin

"There will not be an additional conscription of reservists either," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he will not send conscripts or reservists to fight in Ukraine and that "professional" soldiers fulfilling "fixed objectives" were leading the war.

"Conscripted soldiers are not participating and will not participate in the fighting. There will not be an additional conscription of reservists either," Putin said in a televised address marking International Women's Day on March 8.

"The fixed objectives are only carried out by professional servicemen. I am sure they are guaranteeing security and peace for the Russian people in an effective manner," Putin added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)