Russia Says 'Too soon To Assess' Outcome Of Ukraine Talks

Ukraine war: A Kremlin spokesman said Putin had been informed about the talks.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was too early to draw conclusions from talks held with Ukraine on ending the war after Moscow invaded last week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the talks and that "it is too soon to assess" their outcome, after Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine for the first talks since the outbreak of war.

