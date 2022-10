Russia Discussed Alleged Ukraine 'Dirty Bomb' Threat With India

Russia's Defence Minister held a phone call with his Indian counterpart. (File)

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a phone call with his Indian counterpart and raised Russia's concerns about the possible use of a "dirty bomb" by Ukraine, Shoigu's ministry said.

It followed a series of calls Shoigu has held since Sunday on the same topic with NATO defence ministers. Ukraine and its Western allies have rejected Russia's allegation that Kyiv is preparing to use a radioactive "dirty bomb" and voiced concern that Moscow is using that as pretext for a further escalation in the war.

