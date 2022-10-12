Russia Claims To Have Foiled Ukrainian Attack Near Moscow: Report

Russia says it arrested a Ukrainian suspected of attack. (File)

Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it had foiled two attempted attacks allegedly planned by Kyiv on Russian territory -- one near Moscow and another in a city close to the Ukrainian border.

In two statements carried by Russian news agencies, the FSB said it arrested a Ukrainian suspected of preparing to use a portable missile launcher in the Moscow region and another Ukrainian accused of organising an attack with explosives against a "transport-logistics hub" in Bryansk.

