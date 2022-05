Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine. (File)

More than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February, the U.N. refugee agency said.

Since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 6,538,998 refugees have left Ukraine, with the majority of them entering Poland.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)