Russia, Ukraine Prepare For Peace Talks, Mariupol On The Brink: 10 Facts

With peace talks set to be held this week, Kyiv's negotiators are studying a Russian demand for Ukrainian neutrality, said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia says previous rounds of talks have made little progress. "So far we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says, while hailing the fact that the two sides were preparing for their first face-to-face talks in weeks.

Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said.

Nearly 160,000 people are trapped without power in Mariupol, the city's mayor said.

Ukraine's deputy prime minister said that evacuations of civilians from cities under attack is being paused due to reports of attacks by Russian troops.

Since Russia began its attack on February 24, 1,119 civilians have been killed in Ukraine.

"Significant" new fires have broken out in the exclusion zone around the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is occupied by Russian forces, Ukrainian authorities say.

Russia's invasion has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence today at the Oscars gala to show support for the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion.