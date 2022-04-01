Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia Preparing Strikes On Donbas, Ukraine's Zelensky Says

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol has been encircled and shelled by Russian forces since February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said situation in Donbas region remained extremely difficult reiterating that Russia was building up forces near the besieged city of Mariupol.

"There will be battles ahead. We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," he said.

US also said that Russia is refocusing its military efforts on the Donbas region which could herald a "longer, more prolonged conflict".

US President Joe Biden says that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may be "isolated" and could have placed some of his advisors under "house arrest".

NATO warned that it is not seeing a pull-back of Russian forces in Ukraine and expects "additional offensive actions".

Ukraine's government has sent 45 buses to evacuate civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol, where Russia has declared a local ceasefire following a global outcry over the suffering of civilians trapped by a month of relentless shelling.



Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Apr 01, 2022 08:05 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: US Says Unclear If Russia's 40-Mile Convoy Headed To Kyiv Exists Anymore

The Pentagon said on Thursday it was not clear that Russia's convoy of military vehicles to Kyiv, which once stretched some 40 miles, even exists anymore after failing to accomplish its mission. "I don't even know if it still exists at this point... They never really accomplished their mission," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby. The stalled convoy became a symbol of Russia's battlefield difficulties and had been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces during the first weeks of the more than month-long invasion.