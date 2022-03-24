Biden In Europe To Rally Support As Russia Bombs Ukraine Cities: 10 Facts

President Joe Biden arrived in Europe Wednesday on a mission to bolster Western unity and ramp up unprecedented sanctions against Russia. Biden is set to give a news conference at NATO headquarters on Thursday and will on Friday fly to Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.

NATO, G7 and EU summits will today discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24. The conflict has has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee Ukraine and already led to the unprecedented isolation of Russia's economy.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that allies will sign off on sending four "battle groups" to eastern members Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. He also signalled cybersecurity assistance as well as equipment "to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats".

Russian forces have resorted to siege tactics and bombardments in Ukraine capital Kyiv, causing huge destruction and many civilian deaths. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says 264 civilians in the city have been killed by Russian attacks.

Satellite photographs showed massive destruction in Mariupol, once a city of 400,000 people, with columns of smoke rising from burning residential apartment buildings.

Nearly 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Human Rights Watch describes the southern port city as a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings".

Zelensky called on people all over the world to take to the streets on Thursday, one month to the day since Russia invaded, to demand an end to the war.

Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has stepped down and left the country, citing his opposition to President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported. Chubais was the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms.