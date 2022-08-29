Russia Urges 'Pressure' On Ukraine Over Moscow-Controlled Nuclear Plant

Both Russia and Ukraine have denied shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in recent weeks. (File)

The Kremlin on Monday called for "pressure" on Kyiv to reduce tensions at a Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine that Moscow and Kyiv accuse each other of shelling.

"All countries are obliged to put pressure on the Ukrainian side so that it stops endangering the European continent by shelling" the nuclear plant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

