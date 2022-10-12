Dozens Of Civilian Bodies Exhumed From Recaptured Donetsk Towns: Ukraine

In a cemetery in Lyman, authorities found around 110 graves, the prosecutor's office said.

Ukraine said Tuesday that it had recovered the remains of dozens of civilians killed during Russia's invasion in two towns in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine recently recaptured from Moscow's forces.

"In the liberated towns of Sviatogirsk and Lyman, law enforcement officers discovered the sites of mass burials of civilians," the prosecutor general said in a statement, adding that 34 remains were exhumed in Sviatogirsk and another 44 in Lyman.

In a cemetery in Lyman, authorities found around 110 graves, the prosecutor's office said.

"The youngest person is only one year old. She is buried next to the whole of her family," it said.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of sweeping abuses after discovering numerous mass burial sites and graves of killed civilians or victims bearing of torture or summary execution in retaken territory.

Russia systematically denies these accusations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)