United Nations Documented 50 'Unlawful' Killings In Bucha Amid War

A United Nations mission to the Kyiv suburb of Bucha has documented that 50 civilians had been killed there, including by summary execution, the UN said on Friday.

"During a mission to Bucha on the ninth of April, UN human rights officers documented the unlawful killing including by summary execution of some 50 civilians there," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

