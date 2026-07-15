6 Killed, 20 Injured As Russia Intensifies Strikes Against Ukraine

Russian strikes killed six people and wounded at least 20 across Ukraine on Wednesday, regional authorities said.

The daytime attacks targeted industrial and medical facilities in the Black Sea port city of Odesa and in the northeastern city of Sumy, near the border with Russia.

"The enemy launched six guided aerial bombs," said Sumy regional governor Oleg Grygorov. "Three people were killed and 17 were wounded.

"Among the dead are a woman and a man," he added. "Another person sustained extremely severe injuries, making it currently impossible to determine their gender."

Odesa endured another day of Russian drone and missile attacks targeting its port and civilian infrastructure, the authorities there said.

"A massive combined missile and drone attack on the Odesa region has been ongoing for the fifth day in a row," said governor Oleg Kiper.

"Three people were killed, and at least three others were injured," he added.

Russia has in recent months intensified bombardments of Ukrainian urban areas.

On Tuesday, the UN reported a sharp rise in civilian deaths through the first half of 2026 -- hitting a four-year-high in the month of June.

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