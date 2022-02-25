Russian Transport Plane Crashes Amid Ukraine Crisis, Crew Killed

Russia-Ukraine crisis: The crew on board the Russian plane died, the ministry said. (Representational)

A Russian Antonov An-26 transport plane carrying military equipment crashed in Russia's southern Voronezh region near Ukraine, killing all crew members on board, the defence ministry said Thursday.

"During a planned flight to transport military equipment, an An-26 aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces crashed," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"The crew died," the statement said, without providing any details.

A defence ministry spokesman, speaking to news agency AFP, confirmed the crash but declined to say how many crew members had been killed.

