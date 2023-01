Russia said Wednesay it would send an unmanned Soyuz rocket on February 20 t. (File)

Russia said Wednesday it would send an unmanned Soyuz rocket on February 20 to bring a crew back from the International Space Station because their spacecraft will be forced to return to Earth without them.

"The Soyuz MS-23 launch is on February 20, 2023 in an unmanned mode," Russia's space agency Roscosmos said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)