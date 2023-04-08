Russia Spying Charges Against Reporter 'Categorically False': Wall Street Journal

Wall Street Journal slammed Russia over spy charges against its journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Russia's charges of spying filed Friday against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich are "categorically false," the newspaper said.

"We've seen media reports indicating Evan has been charged. As we've said from the beginning, these charges are categorically false and unjustified, and we continue to demand Evan's immediate release," The Wall Street Journal said in a statement.

