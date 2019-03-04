Russia Ships Over 2000 Tonnes Of Wheat As Humanitarian Aid To North Korea

A United Nations report revealed that around 43 per cent of the North Korean population is food insecure.

Russian authorities said they have sent over 2,000 tonnes of wheat to North Korea as humanitarian aid to help the nation amid a food crisis.

Russian Embassy in North Korean capital Pyongyang reported that the aid arrived in Chongjin on Monday.

Last month, a United Nations report revealed that around 43 per cent of the North Korean population is food insecure with one out of five children facing chronic malnutrition.

The report had further outlined that humanitarian assistance in the tune of $10 million would be required by the United Nations to extend aid to around 5,13,000 North Koreans.

The report also found that sanctions against North Korea was hampering humanitarian assistance to the country. North Korea has repeatedly asked for relief in sanctions in exchange for the denuclearization steps which have been taken by the nation.

The Hanoi Summit held last month between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un did not yield an agreement on the denuclearization of North Korea.