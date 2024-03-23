Russia Says Concert Hall Attackers 'Had Contacts' In Ukraine: Report

Russia's FSB security service on Saturday said that the perpetrators of a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall had "contacts" in Ukraine and were trying to flee there, state news agencies reported.

"After committing the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border, and had appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side," the state-run TASS news agency quoted the FSB as saying, after it announced 11 arrests over the attack.

Russian investigators said "terrorists" set fire to the concert hall using a "flammable liquid" after they went on a shooting rampage that killed over 90 people.

"The terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall premises where there were spectators, including wounded," Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said about Friday's attack.

