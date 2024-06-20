Putin Arrives In Vietnam After Meeting With Kim Jong Un In North Korea

Travelling from a closely followed trip to North Korea, Putin touched down in the southeast Asian country with a large delegation of senior Russian ministers and business figures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Thursday morning for a state visit set to deepen ties between Moscow and Hanoi, Russian news agencies reported.

