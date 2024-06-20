Putin Arrives In Vietnam After Meeting With Kim Jong Un In North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Thursday morning for a state visit set to deepen ties between Moscow and Hanoi, Russian news agencies reported.

Travelling from a closely followed trip to North Korea, Putin touched down in the southeast Asian country with a large delegation of senior Russian ministers and business figures.

