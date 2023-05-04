Russia Opens Terrorism Probe After Kremlin Drone Attack

The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia.

Russia said it was a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Moscow:

Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

