Russia Opens Terrorism Probe After Kremlin Drone Attack

Russia said it was a failed attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Russia on Wednesday opened a terrorism probe after Moscow said it shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin's residence and accused Ukraine of a "terrorist" assassination attempt.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case on terrorism in connection with an attempt to strike the Kremlin residence of the President of Russia," the committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

