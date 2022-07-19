Russia Moves To Tighten Curbs Under 'Gay Propaganda Law': Key Things To Know

Homosexuality was a criminal offence in Russia until 1993. (Representative Photo)

Russian parliamentarians have introduced a bill to expand the scope of a 2013 law that bans the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations to minors. The bill has been introduced by a group of cross-party legislators and proposes to ban public discussion of LGBTQ (Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) relationships in a positive or neutral light, and any such content in cinemas. The draft bill has been posted on the website of Russian Parliament, or Duma. Under the proposed changes, any event or act regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality could incur a fine.

Widely referred to as the "gay propaganda" bill, it seeks to tighten already stringent restrictions imposed on the LGBTQ issues. The 2013 law has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Here are key things to know about the draft bill: