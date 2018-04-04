Russia Intelligence Chief Warns Against ''New'' Cuban Missile Crisis "It's important to stop raising stakes and to stop the use of force in relations between states, and not cause a second Cuban Missile Crisis," Sergei Naryshkin said

Sergei Naryshkin delivers a speech during the VII Moscow Conference on International Security (AFP) Moscow, Russia: The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service said Wednesday that Moscow and the West must avoid the risk of escalating their current standoff to the level of the Cuban Missile Crisis.



"It's important to stop the irresponsible game of raising stakes and to stop the use of force in relations between states, not to bring matters to a second Cuban Missile Crisis," Sergei Naryshkin said at a security conference in Moscow. He was referring to the 1962 crisis between the Soviet Union and the United States that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.



