Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions On 61 US Officials

Russia has imposed personal sanctions on 61 US officials including US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and leading defence and media executives, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said it had imposed personal sanctions in retaliation for "constantly expanding US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business".

