Russia Hopes Agreement Of Nuclear Powers Will Help 'Reduce International Tensions'

Moscow still considered summit between major nuclear powers to be "necessary": Dmitry Peskov

Russia hopes a pledge it signed Monday with four other global nuclear powers to prevent atomic weapons spreading will reduce world tensions, while saying a summit of permanent UN Security Council members remains necessary.

"We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considered a summit between the world's major nuclear powers to be "necessary".

