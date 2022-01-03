Russia Hopes Agreement Of Nuclear Powers Will Help "Reduce International Tensions"

"We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions," Moscow's foreign ministry

Russia Hopes Agreement Of Nuclear Powers Will Help 'Reduce International Tensions'

Moscow still considered summit between major nuclear powers to be "necessary": Dmitry Peskov

Moscow:

Russia hopes a pledge it signed Monday with four other global nuclear powers to prevent atomic weapons spreading will reduce world tensions, while saying a summit of permanent UN Security Council members remains necessary.

"We hope that, in the current difficult conditions of international security, the approval of such a political statement will help reduce the level of international tensions," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RIA Novosti news agency that Moscow still considered a summit between the world's major nuclear powers to be "necessary".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

.