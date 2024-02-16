'Russia Has Serious Questions To Answer' Over Navalny's Death: NATO Chief

Russia has serious "questions to answer," says Jens Stoltenberg. (File)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday there were "serious questions" for the Kremlin to answer over the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"I am deeply saddened and concerned about reports coming from Russia that Alexei Navalny is dead, all the facts have to be established and Russia has serious questions to answer," Stoltenberg told journalists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)