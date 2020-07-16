Russia Denies UK Claims Of Vote Meddling, COVID-19 Vaccine Data Hacking

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying Russia had nothing to do any alleged hacker attacks. (File)

The Kremlin on Thursday denied claims by Britain that "Russian actors" sought to meddle in last year's general election and that Russian intelligence services most likely hacked coronavirus vaccine research.

"We have no information on who could have hacked pharmaceutical companies and research centres in Britain," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the TASS news agency.

"We can only say this: Russia has nothing to do with these attempts. We do not accept such accusations nor the latest groundless allegations of interference in 2019 elections."

