Russia on Friday said it had "never" violated international legislation after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of using phosphorus bombs in his country.

"Russia has never violated international conventions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring any further questions to the defence ministry.

