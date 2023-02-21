Russia Demands US Withdraw 'Soldiers And Equipment' From Ukraine

"Washington should take steps to ensure the withdrawal of US-NATO soldiers." (File)

Russia's foreign ministry today summoned US ambassador Lynne Tracy to hand her a note demanding that the US withdraw "soldiers and equipment" from Ukraine -- a reference to Western military assistance for the country.

"It was noted in particular that in order to de-escalate the situation, Washington should take steps to ensure the withdrawal of US-NATO soldiers and equipment and also stop its anti-Russian activities," the statement said.

