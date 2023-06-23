Runaway Teen In US Abused For Months After Being Traded For Drugs

The man detained the girl in his home and gave her alcohol and drugs to keep her intoxicated.

A 13-year-old girl in the US had to endure unimaginable horror after she was imprisoned by a man for nearly three months and sexually assaulted multiple times. According to Fox News, a man kidnapped and traded the teenager for drugs. Dale Drzewucki, the man who imprisoned her, was charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the outlet quoted Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine as saying.

"No community is immune from the tragedy that is human trafficking. What this victim had to endure at the hands of this defendant is unimaginable," Ms Racine said in a statement.

"We hope that this conviction will help her and her family in the healing process from these horrible acts. We applaud all that were a part of bringing him to justice," she added.

The girl ran away from her home in 2020 and was near Six Flags Park when an unnamed individual pulled up next to her in a vehicle, according to New York Post. He offered her a ride and drove her to his home in Douglas County.

He then contacted Drzewucki and offered the girl for sex to the now-convicted man for drugs.

The 46-year-old detained the girl in his home and gave her alcohol and drugs to keep her intoxicated while he continued to rape her, the Post report said.

He also threatened the teen when she refused sex, the outlet said citing evidence found on his phone.

Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Drzewucki to 25 years to life.