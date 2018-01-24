Row In Pakistan Over Chief Justice's "Woman's Skirt" Analogy Justice Saqib Nisar, during a speech delivered in Karachi on January 13, quoted Mr Churchill as saying that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest".

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Row erupted in Pakistan over Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar's "woman's skirt" analogy Islamabad: A row has erupted in Pakistan after Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar quoted British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "good speech like woman's skirt" analogy during an event in Karachi. Demanding "public apology", women's rights activists said Mr Nisar's endorsement of the quote reveals "deep-rooted sexism", discouraging women from joining the legal profession.



Justice Saqib Nisar, during a speech delivered in Karachi on January 13, quoted Mr Churchill as saying that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest".



"Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to hostile mindset towards them," a Karachi-based rights group, Women's Action Forum (WAF), said in a letter to Mr Nisar.



It said that women face harassment at different levels including the legal system.



"Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women," the letter said.



The group demanded that the chief justice should publicly apologise to the women of Pakistan.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



A row has erupted in Pakistan after Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Saqib Nisar quoted British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "good speech like woman's skirt" analogy during an event in Karachi. Demanding "public apology", women's rights activists said Mr Nisar's endorsement of the quote reveals "deep-rooted sexism", discouraging women from joining the legal profession.Justice Saqib Nisar, during a speech delivered in Karachi on January 13, quoted Mr Churchill as saying that "a good speech should be like a woman's skirt; long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest"."Reliance on this quote reveals deep-rooted sexism and double standards women are held to which discourage women from joining the legal profession due to hostile mindset towards them," a Karachi-based rights group, Women's Action Forum (WAF), said in a letter to Mr Nisar.It said that women face harassment at different levels including the legal system."Statements that dehumanise and objectify women are not only derogatory and demeaning towards women but also contribute to the victim-blaming culture which is the biggest impediment in fighting crimes committed against women," the letter said. The group demanded that the chief justice should publicly apologise to the women of Pakistan.