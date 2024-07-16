Roberta Metsola Re-Elected As European Parliament Chief

Roberta Metsola won a massive majority with 562 votes. (File)

EU lawmakers overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to give conservative Maltese politician Roberta Metsola another term as speaker of the European Parliament.

Metsola won a massive majority with 562 votes as the 720-seat parliament met for its first session in Strasbourg, France, with new MEPs. Metsola, who belongs to the largest political group in the parliament, will be the parliament's president for the next two and a half years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)