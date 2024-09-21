Wayanad To Oslo: Who Is Rinson Jose, Businessman Linked To Pager Blasts?

Born in Kerala's Wayanad, Jose went to Norway to pursue higher studies a few years ago. He briefly worked in London before going back to Oslo.

Relatives told news agency IANS that Jose is settled with his wife in Oslo and has a twin brother based in London. "We speak daily over the phone. However, for the last three days, we have had no contact with Jose. He is a straightforward person and we trust him fully. He will not be part of any wrongdoing. He may have been trapped in these blasts," Thankachen, a relative of the 37-year-old, said on Friday.

Jose founded Norta Global Ltd in April 22. The company is based in Bulgaria's Sofia and declared a revenue of $ 725,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore) for consulting activities outside the European Union last year.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has also worked for almost five years in digital customer support for Norwegian press group DN Media, news agency AFP reported. DN Media told newspaper Verdens Gang that he has been on an overseas work trip since Tuesday and that they have not been able to contact him.