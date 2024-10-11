Research Reveals "Headspin Hole": A Hidden Risk Of Breakdancing

Months after breakdance made its Olympic debut in Paris this year, researchers in Denmark have shed light on a lesser-known risk associated with one of the sport's most iconic moves: the headspin. Danish researchers recently published a case report in the BMJ detailing the first known case of what they call “breakdance bulge” – a benign tumour on the scalp, caused by the repeated friction and pressure exerted during headspins. The patient, a man in his early 30s, was a breakdancer for nearly 20 years and developed a tumour more than an inch thick on the top of his head.

Though not life-threatening, the bump caused discomfort and made the patient self-conscious. He reported feeling uneasy in public without wearing a hat. He later underwent surgery to remove the growth. “It's great to be able to go out in public without a cap or hat,” he told CNN. “Many people tell me they don't notice the bump anymore and that my head looks completely normal.”

The continuous strain on the patient's scalp led to inflammation, bleeding and ultimately the formation of thickened skin and scar tissue.

According to Dr Christian Baastrup Sondergaard, a neurosurgery specialist at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, “the condition results from repeated friction between the head and the floor, combined with the weight-bearing nature of headspins, accumulated over years of breakdancing.”

Known as “headspin hole” within the breaking community, the injury typically starts with hair loss but can progress into a noticeable bump.

Despite this being an acknowledged issue in the community, especially among long-time practitioners, the medical literature on headspin-related injuries remains scarce. Breakers online, including users of Reddit's boy forum, have shared their own experiences with bald spots and offered tips like wearing padded beanies or using gel pads under hats to reduce friction while performing.