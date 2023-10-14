Republicans Nominate Hardliner Jim Jordan To Lead US House: Party

Republicans nominated conservative hardliner Jim Jordan as their candidate for speaker of the US House.

Republicans nominated conservative hardliner Jim Jordan as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives, the party leadership announced Friday, as the lower chamber of Congress remained paralyzed for a 10th day.

The 59-year-old chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee saw off a challenge from Georgia congressman Austin Scott to win a secret ballot of House Republicans for the nomination, said conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik.

But he will have to win a majority of the 433-member full House to secure the gavel.

