Reports Of Poisoned Iranian School Girls 'Deeply Concerning': US

Iran said that some girls schools were recently poisoned with aim of shutting down education.

The reports of poisoned school girls in Iran is "deeply concerning" and the world needs to know what is causing the ailments, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education.

