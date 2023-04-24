Pakistani-Canadian Writer Tarek Fatah Dies At 73, Tributes Pour In

The author, based in Canada, died after a battle with cancer.

Renowned Pakistan-born Canadian columnist and famous television personality Tarek Fatah died on Monday, April 24 at the age of 73. The author, based in Canada, died after a long-drawn battle with cancer. His daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed the news of his death in a Twitter post.

She wrote, ''Lion of Punjab.Son of Hindustan.Lover of Canada.Speaker of truth.Fighter for justice.Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us?''

Here's the tweet:

Lion of Punjab.

Son of Hindustan.

Lover of Canada.

Speaker of truth.

Fighter for justice.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.



Will you join us?



1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He migrated to Canada in the early 1980s and worked as a political activist, journalist, and television host. He also authored several books including, 'Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State' and 'The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism.'

Mr. Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and his fiery stance on Pakistan. He called himself an 'Indian born in Pakistan' and a 'Punjabi born into Islam'.

Soon after his death, tributes poured in on social media. One user wrote, ''Too hard to process, Tarek Fatah is gone. Rest in power, my friend, guide and family. We shall meet again! Om Shanti"

Actor Ranvir Shorey commented, ''Deeply saddened to know this. He was one of the bravest & wisest people I have known. May his noble soul rest with the Almighty in heaven. He did more than his share of good in this world. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family, and his countless admirers across the world.''

Here are some more tweets:

There was one and only @TarekFatah - daring, funny, knowledgable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter.



Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend.



Will you be able to rest in peace?

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/X9VcRKtyK4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 24, 2023

Too hard to process, Tarek Fatah is gone.



Rest in power, my friend, guide and family. We shall meet again!



Om Shanti 🌸 — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) April 24, 2023

Saddened by the passing of Tarek Fatah, whom I first met in 1972. His death brings to an end half a century of rigorous debate, vehement disagreements, sharing of knowledge & ideas, and much laughter & friendship rare in an era when people do not know how combine these things. pic.twitter.com/t5nyoWsZmF — Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) April 24, 2023

Pakistan-born progressive Muslim commentator Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness



You were a great human being Sir.

Rest in Peace

ॐ शांति 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BVDiEUt1VE — Ashish Kumar (@BaapofOption) April 24, 2023

Heartiest condolences to you Natasha. A brave person. Someone who actually spoke power to truth. He was never afraid of challenging the fanatics. The world has lost a champion. — Amrit (@AmritHallan) April 24, 2023