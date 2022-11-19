Reinstate Donald Trump On Twitter? Elon Musk's Latest Poll

Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday evening asking users to vote on whether former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site.

With 22 hours left, the poll has already had more than 2 million votes with about 60% of respondents voting yes. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.

The departures highlight the reluctance of some of Twitter's 3,000 or so employees to remain at a company where Musk earlier fired half of the workforce including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday and said that he was not worried about resignations as "the best people are staying."

