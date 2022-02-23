'Regressive': London Theatre's Unisex Toilets Divide Twitter

Gender-neutral toilets have been launched across the world in the last few years.

A theatre in London is being criticised by the users on social media for merging the ladies' and gents' lavatories. The Playhouse Theatre is the latest to launch unisex public toilet, joining the trend to provide a gender-inclusive place to transgender population or those outside the gender binary.

People visited the Playhouse to watch Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in Cabaret, and bought tickets for as high as £250. They vented out their anger on Twitter.

“I avoid public toilets like the plague because they're revolting. But if I need to use one, I really don't want to be sharing it with strange men,” wrote a user Jen.

I avoid public toilets like the plague because they're revolting. But if I need to use one, I really don't want to be sharing it with strange men 🙅🏻‍♀️ #ThisMorning — Jen (@JenJenivive) February 22, 2022

Another user said that forcing women to use toilets that men are in “is not moving the world forward it's regressive”.

The tweets were in response to a debate on British television programme This Morning, broadcast on ITV, between journalists and presenters Julia Hartley-Brewer and Matthew Wright.

While Ms Hartley-Brewer called the concept of unisex toilet “woke nonsense”, Mr Wright said these are “just like your family bathroom at home”.

"I've got a 15-year-old daughter, I want her to know when she goes into the toilet that she's in a safe place,” said Ms Hartley-Brewer.

Mr Wright hit back, saying, "I don't know about Julia, but I have a gender-neutral toilet at home. Men and women use it freely, and I've also taken issue being told by Julia about what men think. I don't have a problem.”

One Twitter user supported his views when she posted, “I couldn't care less whether they're gender neutral toilets as long as we all have somewhere to pee. I think it's important to make facilities accessible to everyone no matter what their gender identity is.”

I couldn't care any less wether they're gender neutral toilets as long as we all have somewhere to pee. I think it's important to make facilities accessible to everyone no matter what their gender identity is. #thismorning — B❤️‍🔥 (@bbettiekaren) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the issue, transgender activist Felix Fern told talkRADIO, “I'm not sure what the problem is. People don't mind single-sex facilities on trains and at home.”

The Playhouse, in London's shopping and entertainment hub Covent Garden, has received rave reviews for its rendition of Cabaret, which explores promiscuity and gender fluidity at The Kit Kat Klub.

But some women blasted the theatre's decision for leaving them with no choice but to pass men using urinals to reach the cubicles. They called the move “gross” and “invasive” especially after they are paying hundreds of pounds to buy the tickets.