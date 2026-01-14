Region-Wide Ceasefire Would Hasten His Jailing: Iran Minister On Netanyahu

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to hit out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said that a region-wide ceasefire, including the one about to happen with Lebanon, would expedite his "jailing".

"Netanyahu's criminal trial resumes on Sun. A region-wide ceasefire, incl in Lebanon, would hasten his jailing", Aragchi wrote on X.

Netanyahu is the first sitting Israeli prime minister to be charged with a crime.

His long-running corruption trial will resume on Sunday, the courts' spokesperson said on Thursday, hours after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran.

The emergency, which had closed schools and workplaces, was lifted on Wednesday evening as no incoming Iranian missiles had been reported after a ceasefire was agreed.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies. His trial, which started in 2020, could result in jail terms and has faced multiple delays due to his official commitments.

US President Donald Trump has also supported Netanyahu in his appeal for pardon from Israel's President Isaac Herzog, citing the impact of regular court appearances on his ability to carry out his duties.