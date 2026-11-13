'Recovery Underway, Some May Face Issues': Microsoft Update On Global Outage

After a 15-hour service outage that began on Thursday, Microsoft said that it has made additional progress towards recovery of the service. On Friday, the software company said that recovery actions have been completed in several parts of the Asia Pacific region.

The widespread global Microsoft outage affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and Microsoft 365 services and is still in the process of gradual recovery.

READ | Microsoft Outlook Outage: What Went Wrong And Why It Is Taking So Long To Fix

"Traffic is being gradually restored, and we're seeing improvements in key customer scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing. However, some users may continue to experience intermittent issues", the company said in its statement.

However, the tech giant has stated that the outage is not caused by a cybersecurity breach. A Microsoft executive confirmed on Thursday that the outage is not a result of "malicious or cyber activity".

"We will continue to share more information as soon as we have it, and for now I can confirm that there is no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity," Charles Lamanna, executive vice president of Copilot, Agents, and Platform at Microsoft, said in a post on X.

READ | "Not Aware Of Any Malicious Activity": Microsoft On Global Outage

According to Dowandetector, the outage reached 74 countries and territories in an hour.

A widespread outage hit Microsoft platforms including Outlook on Thursday, with many users encountering trouble using their email accounts and other errors across the tech giant's suite of apps.

Microsoft said that it was investigating disruptions, notably related to its email and Teams applications.

In updates posted on social media, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said it was aware of users "experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas."