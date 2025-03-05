Record-Breaking 37 Indian-Origin Candidates On The Ballot For Ontario Election

Ontario is gearing up for a pivotal provincial election, with a record-breaking 37 candidates of Indian descent vying for a spot in the Assembly. The Indo-Canadian community is abuzz with excitement, hoping to surpass its previous record of 11 legislators. Despite a decline in the number of candidates and political parties overall, the enthusiasm among Indo-Canadians remains unwavering.

Notably, all sitting Indian-origin members of the outgoing Assembly are contesting again, including Prabhmeet Singh Sarkaria, Amarjit Singh Sandhu, Hardeep Grewal, Nina Tangri, and Deepak Anand, who held key positions in the Doug Ford government.

This election also marks the entry of fresh faces into Ontario's political landscape. Shafoli Kapur, an immigration consultant, and Ranjit Singh Bagga, a businessman with multiple golf courses in the Greater Toronto Area, are among the first-time candidates.

The New Blue Party, a relatively new player in Ontario politics, has fielded Indian-origin candidates, while the Green Party has nominated four candidates from the community. As the results of the February 27 election hang in the balance, the Indo-Canadian community is eagerly watching, hoping to expand its political representation in the province.

In tandem with the provincial election, Canada's federal political scene is witnessing heightened activity. The race for Liberal Party leadership and the next Prime Minister is intensifying, with the final vote scheduled for March 9. All six candidates are ramping up their campaigns to win support from party MPs and delegates.

Ongoing trade tensions and diplomatic rifts with the United States have become key issues in both the provincial and federal elections. Average Canadians, particularly in Ontario, are closely monitoring these developments, aware of their potential impact on the country's economic and political future.

