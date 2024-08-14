Rarely Seen Titanic Artefacts Stored In Secret Warehouse In US

However, the exact location is not known.

Since the Titanic's wreckage was discovered in 1985, a vast array of over 5,000 artefacts have been recovered from the depths of the Atlantic Ocean. A significant portion of these treasures are stored in a secretive warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia, with limited access for viewing. However, the exact location is not known.

As per BBC, the collection includes a range of personal belongings and relics, such as handbags, perfume vials still containing fragrances, and countless other items. In a rare and exclusive opportunity, the BBC was granted access to the secretive storage facility.

Notably, RMS Titanic Inc, a US-based company, holds the exclusive rights to salvage artefacts from the Titanic wreck site, granted by a US court in 1994. However, the company is prohibited from breaking or dividing any of the recovered items, ensuring they remain intact and preserved for historical and cultural significance.

Among the treasures in the Titanic collection, is a small, exquisite alligator skin handbag that belonged to Marian Meanwell, a 63-year-old milliner who was travelling in third class, bound for the United States, to be with her daughter who was recently widowed.

''It's a really beautiful, fashionable little bag,'' said Tomasina Ray, director of collections for RMS Titanic Inc.

The handbag endured the unforgiving North Atlantic waters for decades, safeguarding its precious contents. Inside the bag was a faded photograph, yellowed paperwork, and a heartfelt, handwritten reference letter from her former landlord in London. However, the most heartbreaking discovery was her medical inspection card, revealing that she had initially booked passage on the Majestic, but when it failed to sail, her booking was transferred to the ill-fated Titanic.

A collection of miniature perfume vials, that belonged to Adolphe Saalfeld, a second-class passenger and perfume connoisseur, was also found. Miraculously, the vials remained sealed, and their aroma was intact.

Other items recovered are a champagne bottle, still sealed with a cork, metal pins used to hold the ship's steel plates together etc.