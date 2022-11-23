Rapper Ice Cube Says he Lost $9 Million Deal For Saying No To Covid Shot

The film was supposed to star Ice Cube and Jack Black.

Rapper Ice Cube has revealed that he lost a $9 million deal due to the refusal to get Covid-19 vaccine shot, according to a report in LA Times. He was speaking on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the outlet further said. There were reports that said Ice Cube opted out of Sony Pictures project 'Oh Hell No' in October last year because he refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to Hollywood Reporter, the film was supposed to star Ice Cube and Jack Black.

"I turned down a movie because I didn't wanna get the mother******* jab," Ice Cube said on the podcast. "I turned down $9 million because I didn't want to get the jab. F*** that jab and f*** y'all for trying to make me get it. I don't know how Hollywood feel about me right now," he added.

Ice Cube then clarified that he didn't actually "turned down" the role, but was forced out of the project for refusal to get vaccinated.

"Them mother******* wouldn't give it to me because I wouldn't get the shot. I didn't turn it down. They just didn't give it to me," he said, as reported by LA Times. "The Covid shot, the jab ... I didn't need it. I didn't catch that shit at all."

The film was delayed after Ice Cube's exit, said the outlet. And it is still not clear when and how it will move forward. So far, Sony Pictures has not announced any replacement for Ice Cube.