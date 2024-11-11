Racist Texts Referencing Slavery Sent To Black People Across US, FBI Starts Probe

Reports have been flooding in of Black people across the United States receiving disturbing text messages referencing slavery and "picking cotton", following Donald Trump's presidential election win. These racist messages have been reported in over a dozen states, including California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama, as per CNN. The messages, sent anonymously, instructed recipients to report to a "plantation" or board a bus, sparking widespread alarm and prompting investigations by the FBI and other agencies.

The messages often instruct recipients to report to a specific address, sometimes mentioning the incoming presidential administration. Some even target children, with reports of middle school students receiving these hateful messages. For instance, a 16-year-old girl in California received a text directing her to report to a "plantation" in North Carolina.

A friend in San Francisco received this racist text today, and after looking on social media, it seems many Black people are receiving it too. pic.twitter.com/eDyFf3a6Ix — John Ryan E (@RyanElward) November 7, 2024

The FBI is working with the Justice Department to address these incidents, while the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating alongside federal and state law enforcement. TextNow, the platform through which some of these messages were sent, told CNN this is a "widespread, coordinated attack".

FBI Statement on Offensive and Racist Text Messageshttps://t.co/vpQYAO6LT7 pic.twitter.com/iDtN36WhX4 — FBI (@FBI) November 7, 2024

''TextNow is working alongside our industry partners to uncover more details and continue to monitor patterns to actively block any new accounts attempting to send these messages. We do not tolerate or condone the use of our service to send harassing or spam messages and will work with the authorities to prevent these individuals from doing so in the future,'' the company said.

Civil rights organisations, including NAACP, one of the largest Black civil rights organisations in the US, have condemned these messages. The Southern Poverty Law Center has also weighed in, calling the messages "deeply disturbing"

''We've said it before and we'll say it again - there is no place for hate in a democracy. The threat — and the mention of slavery in 2024 — is not only deeply disturbing, but perpetuates a legacy of evil that dates back to before the Jim Crow era, and now seeks to prevent Black Americans from enjoying the same freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness,'' NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a press release.

Whoever is sending the racist text messages is using anonymizing software to obscure their location, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told CNN on Friday.