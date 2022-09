Joe Biden ordered that the US flag be lowered to half staff upon all public buildings for the Queen.

US President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and other federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff Thursday "as a mark of respect" for Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II.

Flags will also be lowered on US Navy vessels, at military posts and naval stations, and at all American embassies and other facilities abroad, a proclamation from the White House said.

