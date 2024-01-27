'Victory For Humanity': Qatar Hails World Court's Ruling On Gaza

Qatar on Friday hailed a ruling by the UN's top court that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza.

Qatar on Friday hailed a ruling by the UN's top court that Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the territory.

The Qatari foreign ministry "welcomed the provisional measures" ordered by the International Court of Justice, hailing them in a statement as a "victory for humanity... and international justice".

