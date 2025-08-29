Advertisement

Putin Would Have "Played" Trump If No Zelensky Talks By Monday: Macron

Trump has threatened "consequences" if the Russian and Ukrainian leaders don't meet.

Putin Would Have "Played" Trump If No Zelensky Talks By Monday: Macron
Donald Trump has threatened "consequences" if the Russian and Ukrainian leaders don't meet. (File)
  • French President Macron said Putin must commit by Monday to meet Zelensky
  • Trump set a Monday deadline for a Russia-Ukraine meeting between Putin and Zelensky
  • Trump threatened consequences if the Russian and Ukrainian leaders do not meet soon
Paris:

If Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't commit by Monday to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, he would have duped US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"If that doesn't happen by Monday, the deadline set by President Trump, it means that once again President Putin played President Trump," Macron said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

Trump has threatened "consequences" if the Russian and Ukrainian leaders don't meet.

Zelensky also recalled on Friday a statement by Trump that he would give Putin a week or two to agree on a bilateral meeting with the Ukrainian leader before potentially announcing new action against Russia.

"Two weeks will be on Monday. And we will remind everybody," Zelensky said.

