Putin, Trump Want To Head Past "Abnormal Relations": Russian Foreign Minister

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump want to end tensions that have blighted US-Russian ties since the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister said Monday on the eve of high-level talks with US officials in Saudi Arabia.

In a phone call last week, "Putin and Trump agreed on the necessity of leaving behind absolutely abnormal relations," Sergei Lavrov said, adding that "the presidents agreed dialogue needs to be resumed."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)