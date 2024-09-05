Putin Should 'Stop Interfering' In US Elections: White House

We would appreciate it if Mr. Putin would stop talking about our election, John Kirby said. (File)

The White House called Thursday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop interfering" in US elections after he wryly said he backs Kamala Harris and not Donald Trump, who has voiced admiration for him.

"The only people who should get to determine who the next president of United States is are the American people, and we would greatly appreciate it if Mr. Putin would, a) stop talking about our election, and b) stop interfering in it," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

