Putin Says Russia 'Will Consider Reviving Ukraine Grain Deal If...'

Russia quit the deal in July - a year after it was brokered by the UN and Turkey. (File)

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Russia was ready to revive the Black Sea grain export deal "as soon" as restrictions on its own exports were lifted.

"We will be ready to consider the possibility of reviving the grain deal... and we will do it as soon as all the agreements on lifting restrictions on Russian agricultural exports are fully implemented," Putin said at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

